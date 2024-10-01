Jayden Daniels praise doesn't have to result in Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts slander
By Lior Lampert
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has set the NFL world on fire to begin his professional career, leading the Washington Commanders to a shocking 3-1 start. He's been so impressive that many have begun anointing him as one of the best signal-callers in football, including Stephen A. Smith. However, the renowned sports analyst may have gone overboard during a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take.
Smith boldly declared he prefers Daniels to established NFC East quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott.
"I’m rolling with Jayden Daniels [over Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts]," Smith decisively stated.
Stephen A. Smith prefers Jayden Daniels to Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts
"[Daniels] brings me hope," Smith said after highlighting Prescott's postseason shortcomings:
"I’m not rolling with a guy in Dak Prescott who’s had eight years to win a Super Bowl and can’t even more than two [career] playoff games…”
As spectacular as Daniels has been, the sample size has been small. He's only got four games of experience under his belt. Meanwhile, Hurts and Prescott are multi-time Pro Bowlers who have proven they can be long-term franchise passers. Respectfully, it may be best to pump the brakes, regardless of how bullish we may be on the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.
After getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 2024 regular-season opener, Daniels and Washington have won three straight games. The dynamic dual-threat gunslinger has been at the forefront of Washington's success, guiding them to first place in the divisional standings thus far.
Daniels has completed a league-leading 82.1 percent of his passes through four weeks for 897 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Moreover, he's added 218 yards and four scores through the ground, demonstrating his elite rushing ability.
Already displaying high-level efficiency, Daniels looks like the present and future of the Commanders franchise. Washington currently ranks third in scoring (30.3 points per game), highlighting the early dominance. Nonetheless, Hurts and Prescott have finished as MVP runner-ups in consecutive campaigns. The 23-year-old undoubtedly has shown he belongs, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.