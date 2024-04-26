Jayden Daniels salary: How much will QB make with Commanders?
A lot.
The Washington Commanders finally decided what to do with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels their selection.
Daniels landed in Baton Rouge by way of Arizona State. He thrilled college football fans with his electric playmaking and won the Heisman Trophy in 2023. Now he has turned his sights on taking the NFL by storm. Washington is entrusting him to do just that.
In the age of NIL, money won't have been an issue for Daniels recently but his new contract with the Commanders will certainly up the ante.
How much will Daniels make on his rookie contract?
Jayden Daniels salary with Commanders as No. 2 pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is projected to receive a four-year contract worth $36.8 million with a signing bonus of $23.6 million, according to Spotrac. The average annual value of that deal is $9.2 million. The deal comes with a fifth-year option for the Commanders to take advantage of if Daniels makes it worth their while.
By comparison, No. 1 pick Caleb Williams is set to sign a contract worth $38.5 million with a $24.8-million signing bonus. The AAV of his deal is $9.6 million.
So Daniels is making less than Williams, but $36.8 million is still $36.8 million.
Last year in the No. 2 slot, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud walked away with a four-year $36.2-million deal at $9 million per year. His signing bonus was $23.3 million.
Daniels will make slightly more than Stroud, his fellow No. 2 pick because the rookie wage scale changes based on the salary cap. The cap went up for 2024, so rookie wages did too.
The Commanders hope Daniels can lead the franchise into a new era of success. The last quarterback they selected at No. 2 was Robert Griffin III, who wasn't quite up to the task.