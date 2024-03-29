Jaylen Brown earns $2 million in bonuses in loss to the Hawks
The Boston Celtics lost a tough one to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. However, Jaylen Brown had a big night and earned $2 million in contract bonuses.
By Curt Bishop
Jaylen Brown had himself a big night in Atlanta, scoring 18 points against the Hawks despite the Boston Celtics tough loss in overtime.
However, his important night had less to do with his performance and more to do with his contract.
Brown appeared in his 65th game of the year and earned some bonus money as a result.
Bobby Marks pointed out everything that Brown has accomplished on Twitter.
Due to his 65 appearances, Brown is now eligible for postseason honors. That number of games played has also allowed him to earn $553,572. Couple that with his All-Star selection, and he has earned an additional $1.6 million.
Jaylen Brown earns important contract bonuses
This is quite important for Brown, who signed a five-year contract extension last summer.
Fortunately for the Celtics, the bonuses do not impact their luxury tax bill.
Brown's contract extension guaranteed him a total of $304 million, which was set to make him the first player in NBA history to earn $300 million or more with his contract.
But after last night's game, Brown has assured himself quite a hefty raise, one that benefits both him and the Celtics financially.
Brown has been a key contributor for the Celtics this season. The Celtics star shooting guard is averaging 23.3 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. The three-time All-Star is also shooting 50.4 percent from field goal range and 35.4 percent from 3-point range.
Earlier in the season, there was an issue with the salary cap, which could have cost Brown the chance to be the first player to make $300 million with a single contract. Fortunately, that appears to be resolved.
The Celtics own a record of 57-16, which is the best in the entire NBA. They have already secured the best record in the Eastern Conference.