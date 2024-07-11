Jaylen Brown and 3 NBA stars who deserved Team USA slot over Derrick White
By Lior Lampert
On Wednesday, Team USA announced that Los Angeles Clippers star wing Kawhi Leonard has officially withdrawn from the competition ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In response to Leonard removing himself from the roster, Team USA quickly landed on his replacement -- Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.
White is undeniably a talented player who was a massive contributor to a Celtics squad that won the 2024 NBA Finals. Nevertheless, some were perplexed by the decision, including Boston teammate and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
Brown took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to air his grievances publicly. First, he kept the message short and sweet, posting a few emojis to express his feelings. Then, he called out Nike, claiming his well-documented clash with the company played a part in him not being given Leonard's spot.
In other words, Brown is clearly frustrated he didn't get asked to represent his country at the Summer Olympic games in France. And understandably so, considering he is more than qualified based on his credentials.
Nonetheless, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill justified him choosing White over the field by stressing it is equally about fit and skill.
"I'm trying to put together the right pieces that fit and give us a chance to win," Hill said regarding the White-for-Leonard swap.
But Brown isn't the only one who should feel like they got snubbed in favor of White. Here, we will spotlight three other American players deserving of the prestigious honor of participating in the Olympics.
3. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
On Jan. 11, the Cleveland Cavaliers played in the 2024 NBA Paris Game. That day, combo guard Donovan Mitchell said he'd "love" to return to the city of lights and partake in the Olympics. And with Leonard's departure, many pegged him as an ideal candidate to fill the vacant spot.
Mitchell has experience on the FIBA stage and is one of the most decorated U.S. citizens in the Association. The five-time All-Star was a member of the 2019 USA World Cup Team. Not only was he a component of the group, but he was a significant piece of the puzzle.
That summer, Mitchell led the USA in minutes per game (17.4) and was their second-best scorer (13.1 points). He did so while shooting an incredibly efficient 40.5 percent from three on 5.3 nightly attempts. Moreover, his efforts as a facilitator and defender were also noteworthy (he averaged five assists and 1.1 steals).
After being named to the 2024 men's national team player pool earlier this year, Mitchell ultimately got excluded from the 12-man roster. While his skill set may overlap with other two-guards, like Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards, he likely merited more consideration.
2. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Like Mitchell, Orlando Magic wing Paolo Banchero is a former FIBA contestant. The latter was part of the national team from last summer.
Banchero is a 21-year-old quickly on the rise. And Team USA squandered an opportunity to implement him as a long-term foundational piece.
The 2022-23 Rookie of the Year ascended to All-Star status this past season, looking like a legitimate franchise centerpiece. Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game with .455/.339/.725 shooting splits. Moreover, his versatility as a 6-foot-10 point forward who can guard multiple positions could've been a solid addition to the USA roster.
With so many top-end scorers already in the Olympics, it would've been fun to see Banchero operate as an offensive hub from the nail. His unique blend of size, vision and playmaking would complement the current construct of the unit well. Additionally, his measurables would give head coach Steve Kerr and the staff the flexibility to implement small-ball, five-out lineups.
1. Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks
As you can see, there is a theme developing here. All the alternatives presented have previously played for Team USA in some capacity, including New York Knicks swingman Mikal Bridges.
A two-way wing who converted on over 40 percent of his corner threes this past season, Bridges is an ideal plug-and-play option. He was a crucial part of the men's national team from last year, averaging 13.6 points and 1.4 steals per game while making over half his attempts from beyond the arc.
If Hill's mission as managing director is to build a collectively cohesive unit, Bridges would've been a proper selection. He is essentially a souped-up version of White, making it puzzling why he didn't get the nod.
Bridges could defend nearly anyone and doesn't require having the ball in his hands to impact the outcome of a game. A glue guy through and through, he'd fit alongside the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and company like a glove.
After being given a chance to prove himself at the international level and putting up a strong showing, Bridges should've gotten rewarded.