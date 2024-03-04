Jaylen Brown asks Celtics fans to stop giving Kyrie Irving special treatment: Boo everyone
Fans of the Boston Celtics are often quick to boo Kyrie Irving. But Jaylen Brown suggests that fans start booing other players in addition to Kyrie.
By Curt Bishop
Whenever Kyrie Irving is in town, Boston Celtics fans are usually very quick to boo him.
Celtics fans do not like Irving after he once vowed to stay in Boston before asking for a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, Irving even stomped on the Celtics logo at halfcourt at the TD Garden.
This led to a lot of love being lost between Irving and the Celtics fanbase, and when he's in the house, he's usually public enemy No. 1, with fans often going as far as to chant "Kyrie sucks" at their former star.
Irving and the Dallas Mavericks were in town on Friday night and the Celtics took care of business, defeating the Mavs by a final score of 138-110.
Kyrie has not beaten the Celtics in a long time, and the Mavericks loss on Friday marked Irving's 10th straight defeat at the hands of his former team.
When asked about being booed in Boston, Irving stated that Celtics fans have every right to boo him until he beats them. However, Jaylen Brown sang a different tune, saying that Celtics fans should boo more players than just Irving.
"We should probably boo every star player that comes into the arena," said Brown. "When Jokic and all those other players come here, boo them too."
Jaylen Brown offers advice to Celtics fans
Clearly, Brown believes that Irving isn't the only player that should be booed in Boston.
Celtics fans have their reasons for booing Kyrie, of course, and they likely won't stop, even when he finds a way to beat them.
Whether Brown is for or against Celtics fans booing his former teammate is unknown, but it's obvious that he doesn't think the booing should simply be limited to Irving and challenged the Celtics faithful to expand their horizons a bit.
In Friday night's game, Irving put up 19 points for the Mavericks.
The veteran guard has also made it clear that the booing doesn't bother him.
"I think that's what makes the theatrics of sports and competitive sports fun," Irving said. "Just gotta embrace it. It's part of it."
Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if fans in Boston take Brown's advice to heart and start to boo other players in addition to Kyrie.