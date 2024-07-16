Sure looks like Jaylen Brown took a shot at Bronny in Lakers summer league loss
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, in the second round of this year's NBA Draft. LeBron subsequently re-signed with the Lakers, and now he and his son are teammates. Bronny has been playing in the Summer League with the Lakers, and he is receiving a lot of coverage from the media.
However, there are those who doubt his abilities and aren't sure if he's ready to play in the NBA. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is one of them. Boston recently defeated the Lakers in a Summer League matchup, and on the sidelines, Brown can be seen discussing the young James and expressing his doubts about his ability to play in the NBA.
"I don't think Bronny is a pro," Brown appeared to say during the game.
Jaylen Brown takes shot at Bronny James, says he is not a pro
Bronny seems to have his fair share of skeptics, and Brown may be one of them. Brown can of course attest to what a player needs to do to become a professional, having been in the league since 2016.
The 27-year-old is a three-time All-Star, and All-NBA team selection, an Eastern Conferernce Finals MVP, and an NBA Finals MVP. He played in 70 games this past season and averaged 23 points a game, shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 35.4 from beyond the arc, so he certainly knows what he's talking about.
But he obviously isn't impressed with what he has seen so far out of the young James, and he isn't the only one. There's still time for Bronny to prove his worth, but he hasn't earned any praise from Brown thus far.
James' season with USC got off to a late start due to an episode of cardiac arrest, and his playing time was limited as a result. He averaged just 4.8 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes. He played in only 25 games, starting six of them while shooting 36.6 percent from field goal range and 26.7 from three-point range.
Still, he had an impressive three-point display at the Draft Combine, which may have helped boost his stock.