Jaylen Warren just proved Steelers don't take Justin Fields future seriously
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a terrible idea on how to use backup quarterback Justin Fields.
By Mark Powell
When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, it struck me as an immediate reaction to the Kenny Pickett drama. Pickett did not react well to the Steelers signing Russell Wilson, as Mike Tomlin was prepared to give the Super Bowl-winner the first chance as QB1 in training camp.
The Steelers have since declined Fields fifth-year option, but there is some chatter of a possible extension. It's unclear if Tomlin and Omar Khan see Fields as a legitimate starting QB in the near future, or if he's just a qualified backup with experience.
Fields and Wilson took the most sacks in the NFL last season on their separate teams. Fields is quick to escape from the pocket -- sometimes to a fault -- as he tends to trust his legs more than his arm. The Steelers (understandably) want to see Fields in camp against a top-tier defense before they commit long-term. He's clearly shown more promise than Pickett, but he's not face-of-the-franchise caliber at this juncture.
Steelers aren't helping their case with Justin Fields
Pittsburgh has struggled to develop quarterbacks since the end of Ben Roethlisberger's career. Mason Rudolph failed to prove himself as the answer to that equation until his walk year. Pickett grew frustrated the second he was challenged. And now, the Steelers are considering asking Fields to return kicks. Yes, I am serious.
I have no doubt about Fields speed and playmaking ability, but asking him to return kicks suggests the Steelers don't see the value in making him QB2 full-time. This isn't the late-90's, and Fields is not named Kordell Stewart.
Fields gets a fresh start in Pittsburgh, sure, but by Warren's account it seems as though the Steelers have already made up their minds about him. Whether they sign Fields long term or not, he is not the answer at quarterback beyond the next few seasons.
That is okay, but they might as well be transparent about it rather than asking a former first-round pick QB to play a gimmick position.