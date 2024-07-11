Jaylon Johnson reveals what Caleb Williams did in Bears camp to win over defense
By Kinnu Singh
As the Chicago Bears attempt to reconstruct their offensive roster, all eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
During his two seasons at USC, Williams captivated fans with the ability to throw from anywhere on the field, at any time, using an array of arm slots. Williams set USC single-season records for passing yards (4,537) and passing touchdowns (42) in 2022, and he became the first FBS quarterback since Patrick Mahomes to record 30-plus passing touchdowns and 10-plus rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
The USC product has been hailed as a generational talent. Every broken play, chaotic scramble, and sidearm throw has gone his way, and there’s no reason for him to expect it won’t happen again.
Williams has become accustomed to success, but the NFL has a way of humbling its newcomers. His collegiate accolades won’t guarantee success at the professional level.
After Chicago jettisoned former quarterback Justin Fields in March, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson sent a clear warning to Williams.
"You just humble your stuff coming into the building," Johnson said. "You can’t bring that Hollywood stuff into the building, especially with guys who played this game at a high level for consecutive years in the league."
Caleb Williams is winning over his teammates
Johnson joined “The Jim Rome Show” on Tuesday to provide an update on his prior comments regarding Williams.
“Even when I did say that, I was never accusing him of being that type of guy,” Johnson said. “I think more so the interview got taken out of context. But I feel like even with it being reality now having him in our locker room and building, he’s not like that.”
Williams has received plenty of criticism regarding his leadership and character. Most of the concerns has centered around whether he truly loves football or if he just wants to enjoy the lavish lifestyle that comes with it. However, his teammates, whether in Southern California or in Chicago, have spoken glowingly about the quarterback.
“It’s something that the media and that certain people put on him from the outside looking in,” Johnson said. “People kind of see the way that he carries himself and they could feel like he’s Hollywood, I guess. But actually being around him, talking to him, seeing him with his family, and talking to the rookies, he’s not like that. So I think for me, it’s kind of a weird situation to be able to see him in person and kind of think, ‘What was everybody talking about? What was the issue [or] the concerns?’ But he fits in perfectly, he comes into work.”
Chicago has not witnessed quarterback stability since Sid Luckman helped George Halas revolutionize the forward pass in the 1940s. Only one Lombardi Trophy resides at Halas Hall. The lone Super Bowl championship was shouldered by Buddy Ryan’s legendary 46 defense in 1985. Williams is expected to be the savior for a franchise that is desperate for success.
“I feel like coming to the Bears, in the city of Chicago, with the things that we’re fighting against, it’s really just a hard-nosed city,” Johnson said. “The fans are hard-nosed, our team is hard-nosed [and] has been built on that, and I think he’s coming in and fitting in perfectly.”
The Bears defense isn’t making things easy on Williams, who had his fair share of struggles during the Bears’ offseason team activities. The 22-year-old rookie completed just four passes while being sacked five times during seven-on-seven drills and an 11-on-11 red zone period.
Williams responded by leading the offense to a win in a situational drill in the following practice. He completed 13 out of 15 pass attempts against the Bears starting defense, with one of his two incompletions resulting in a defensive pass interference penalty.
“We were able to push him as a defense and then be able to see how he bounced back and responded and doing certain things back,” Johnson said. “So I think he’s fitting in perfect. I can’t wait for this [training] camp to see him really take those next steps and to lead us to some wins.”
After a string of failed experiments at the quarterback position, the Bears seem to have learned from their mistakes. Williams will not be asked to save a barren and talentless team in 2024. On the offensive side of the ball, there is reason for cautious optimism. The Bears are implementing a new offensive scheme under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and Williams will have a full set of skill position players to help alleviate the pressure. Running back D’Andre Swift will join Williams in the backfield, while wide receiver Keenan Allen will join D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze on the perimeter.
The seasoned defensive unit blossomed into one of the best in the league during the second half of the 2023 season. Along with Johnson, Chicago’s secondary features safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will serve as the centerpiece of an ascending defensive unit.
Williams’ first NFL training camp will be closely documented and dissected, but the up-and-downs are to be expected for a rookie. Williams will find that magical moments don’t come easily in the NFL. The game moves quicker, the passing lanes are smaller, and precision and timing will ultimately dictate success more than ever before. He’ll have to process the field quickly — and correctly — to win consistently.