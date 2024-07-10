Jayson Tatum outlandishly claims the 2024 Celtics would beat Team USA
Jayson Tatum is fresh off winning an NBA championship, helping the Boston Celtics, the team who drafted him, win their 18th banner in franchise history. A parade has been thrown, the team experienced Fenway Park and the media has been all about the guys in green.
For Tatum, winning an NBA title comes with a lot of different things — a ring, love and proving to the doubters that they were wrong all along. In addition, newfound elite confidence — he believes that this past season's Celtics team would beat this year's edition of Team USA.
Tatum is ride-or-die, you love to see it. Yes, it may be bias because this team was with him throughout everything — facing the ups and downs, trials and tribulations but never wavered once during the 2023-24 campaign.
Despite all of the star power that exists on the Olympic team, that does not hinder Tatum from speaking his mind — even if it's outrageous for some to hear.
Would the Boston Celtics be able to beat Team USA?
Truth be told, Team USA would be a very hard matchup for the Celtics (obviously, they have countless of All-Stars). The chances of them actually winning would be pretty low but it's worth a thought. Let's take a gander at the matchups between the two teams.
Starters for Boston: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.
Starters for Team USA (let's go with Bill Simmons's projected lineup for fun): Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid.
You can be the judge but Team USA would have the bench advantage at the end of the day — guys like Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard would be coming off of it.
Everyone's opinion is subjective but Tatum's belief in his guys are second to none. Maybe it's that NBA championship "high" or that he just really loves his team.
Either way, the loyalty is there and nobody can deny it.