Jayson Tatum defends ejection for arguing no-call on perceived foul
Despite being ejected for arguing with an official about a perceived foul call, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has no regrets about his actions.
By Lior Lampert
Even though the Boston Celtics being firmly in control during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against the Houston Rockets, All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum was not happy with the officiating and decided to take a stand, arguing with a referee which ultimately led to his ejection. After the game, Tatum acknowledged the matter and doubled down on his stance.
With the Celtics leading by 29 points and slightly over 10 minutes remaining in the game, Tatum drove to the basket before being met at the rim by Rockets rookie forward Cam Whitmore. While attempting to contest Tatum’s drive to the basket, Whitmore made considerable contact with his arm but it was ultimately deemed a clean play by the officials. As a result, Tatum lashed out before being ejected.
Jayson Tatum has no regrets for arguing no-call
Jared Weiss, who covers the Celtics for The Athletic, had a chance to catch up with Tatum after the game to hear his side of the story. During their conversation, Tatum stated that he “didn’t appreciate or like the no calls on those last two drives.” Tatum went on to point out that while he was aware the game was out of reach and practically over he felt the need to stand up for himself.
While the ejection didn’t influence the outcome of the game, it is noteworthy because Tatum is usually cool, calm, and collected when it comes to his approach to the game. With that said, it is shocking to see an outburst like this from him, especially in the midst of a blowout victory.
The Celtics went on to defeat the Rockets 145-113 despite not having their best player on the floor for the final 10 minutes of the game. In 30 minutes of action, Tatum shot 9-of-17 from the floor to score 27 points while adding seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and three blocks.