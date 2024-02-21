Jayson Tatum knows he's 1 step away from separating himself as NBA's best
In a weak east, the Boston Celtics are primed to make another finals run. Their star Jayson Tatum sees a possible title as the only keeping from being the best.
As the Boston Celtics look to continue their Eastern Conference dominance, Jayson Tatum is laser-focused on getting Boston to a title by any means necessary.
As noted in an interview with Jared Weiss of the Atheltic, the All-NBA veteran feels that he can become the face of the league if the Celtics "win a championship".
“I feel like it’s mine to take,” Tatum said. “I do feel like, if we win a championship, it would be more distinguished and clear. But I understand I’m in that shortlist for sure.”
Boston is currently in pole position to get home-court advantage for their playoff run with a six-game lead. While things could change, the rest of Eastern Conference looks very poor as a Cleveland Cavaliers franchise that doesn't have a top-ten star leads the pack for second place.
The Milwaukee Bucks looked to be an actual challenger for the Celtics but the squad hasn't looked great with Doc Rivers as their new head coach. With the East looking weak, can Jayson Tatum finish the job and get himself to top-dog status?
Can Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to a championship this season?
While the reliance of injury-prone and old veterans in the front court could be their undoing, Boston has a great chance to win a title this season. The squad is currently rolling with the franchise having two all-stars and a supporting cast that is good enough to possibly get them to the NBA Finals. It's a real possibility that they and the New York Knicks could play each other in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Even though it would be great for the Knicks' prospects to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, New York could face quite the formidable challenge against a franchise that has Tatum who is looking to be the best basketball player in the world. If Tatum can rise to the occasion, the Celtics can very easily get themselves to the finals.
This season, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.8 points while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from the three-point line through 52 games.
The question will be if the franchise can take care of business in the East and then defeat whoever comes out of the gauntlet in the West. If he is able to do that, then Tatum will likely be able to be considered the best player in the world.