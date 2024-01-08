Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? Latest injury update for Celtics vs. Pacers
The Celtics will look to hold off Indiana's explosive offense in a huge Eastern Conference matchup. Will Jayson Tatum be available for tonight's game against the Pacers?
By Kdelaney
Tonight the Boston Celtics will face the Indiana Pacers in what should be a thrilling Eastern Conference matchup. The Celtics (28-7) are first in the Eastern Conference while the Pacers (20-15) are seventh. The Celtics, who are 11-7 on the road this season, will meet the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the fourth of their five meetings this season.
The Celtics are 2-1 when facing the Pacers so far this season. In fact, the Pacers' only win against the Celtics this season was during the quarterfinal match of the In-Season tournament. With that said, this game is sure to be a competitive one, and most definitely a toss-up.
Jayson Tatum questionable for tonight's game against Pacers
According to the injury report, Jayson Tatum is questionable for tonight's game against the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain. This is unfortunate news for Boston, especially considering how Tatum played the last time these two teams met.
During the Celtics' recent 118-108 victory over the Pacers, Tatum finished with 38 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. In addition, he made a season-high eight three-pointers. In fact, this January alone, Tatum averaged 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and shot 53.6 percent from the field and 57.7 percent from beyond the arc. Safe to say, Tatum has already begun the new year on the right foot despite his ankle injury.
Along with Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis is also listed as a game-time decision for tonight's game. Porzinigis only logged eight minutes last night before he suffered an eye laceration and had to leave the game. If eventually ruled out, this would be Porzingis' ninth missed game this season.
Hopefully, Tatum is available tonight so fans can enjoy another explosive performance. Otherwise, Tatum's absence will be felt and the Celtics' offensive production could suffer.