Jayson Tatum is working through a 'mechanical issue' in his shaky jumper
Jayson Tatum is coming off arguably his best year in the NBA. He brought the city of Boston an NBA title, earned his second Olympic gold medal, is the cover of NBA 2K25, and signed a historic $315 million contract. But he's still not satisfied with one of the essentials of his game on the court: his jump shot.
He's bringing it back to the basics as he is unhappy with the mechanics of his jump shot as he spoke about it during the Boston Celtics media day.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Tatum has been doing two-a-days throughout the offseason with skills coach Drew Hanlen and physical therapist Nick Sang. Tatum's been in the gym as early as six in the morning to get right to work with Hanlen on his jump shot.
Al Horford expressed how when he arrived back in the Celtics facility on Sept. 1 he found out that Tatum beat him there. Horford walked in at 8 a.m. to see Tatum already finished with his workout. That morning Tatum had just returned the night before from a weeklong trip to China with Jordan Brand.
"It was easy to get up early," Tatum told ESPN, also noting the jetlag would kick in later in the day. And he said it would also allow him to pick up his son, Deuce, from school.
Not many would think that Tatum's jump shot needs work. Still, he did struggle behind the arc last season, shooting 28.3 percent from 3 during the NBA Playoffs. He is not known for his long-range shooting ability, but it seems as though he wants to be seen across the league as a player who can do anything when his team needs him.
"I think a lot of people are like, 'Oh, he's out for revenge,'" Hanlen told ESPN about Tatum. "I don't think Jayson looks at it like that. He's like, 'Compare my resume at 27 to Michael Jordan, who never won one at 27. Compare it to LeBron [James], who had won one. Compare it to Steph [Curry], who had one.'"
Tatum acknowledged that he felt a problem with his shooting form during the playoff run but had no time to address it fully. While during the regular season, he shot well posting his highest effective field goal percentage at 55.2. He was just unable to perform the same throughout the postseason and it may have played a role in his limited minutes on the Olympic roster.