Jayson Tatum's Team USA Olympic dreams go way back
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Celtics recently won their 18th NBA championship and reaped the benefits of clutch performance after clutch performance from star forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum is now set to represent Team USA in the Olympics this summer. The tournament will begin on July 27.
Interestingly enough, however, Tatum predicted that this would happen. Back in the fourth grade, he wrote a journal entry about his goals and discussed what he wanted to do. In the third paragraph, he talked about joining Team USA after getting a few seasons under his belt at the NBA level, and he predicted that he would become the first player from St. Louis to join the team.
Jayson Tatum predicted his future on Team USA
This is certainly a heartwarming piece written by Tatum. Back then, he was in fourth grade and had the big dreams that every young child has. His were centered around playing in the NBA and getting a chance to represent Team USA.
Now, he has a chance to actually live out those dreams and compete alongside some of the best players the game of basketball has to offer. He'll be playing alongside Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, and Tyrese Haliburton.
Tatum may not have had a crystal ball to see what the future would look like, but he knew that becoming a professional basketball player was what he wanted to do with his life, and he knew all of this when he was just in the fourth grade. He knew that he wanted to be one of the best in the game, win championships, and even join forces with his fellow NBA stars on Team USA. He now has a chance to do just that and add even more to his already impressive career resume.
While the Olympics start on July 27, Team USA will play its first Olympic game on July 28 against Serbia. They will match up with South Sudan on July 31 and Puerto Rico on August 3. Tatum correctly predicted his future and that he would have the opportunity to play in such an exciting event.