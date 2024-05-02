Jayson Tatum throws massive shade at Heat Culture after Celtics advance
The Boston Celtics have eliminated the Miami Heat. Following their win in Game 5, Jayson Tatum threw a little bit of shade at Heat Culture and what they define as "tough."
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Celtics are moving on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals after defeating the Miami Heat by a final score of 118-94 in Game 5.
It was Miami that ended Boston's season in the Eastern Conference Finals last summer after the Celtics had rallied from down 3-0 to force Game 7. The Celtics finally got their opportunity to take revenge and they did not waste it.
A lot has been made of "Heat Culture" and what the Heat as a team define as tough. Jayson Tatum was even asked about this after the game, and he had this to say.
"What's the definition of tough? Having the louder guys on your team?" said Tatum. "That s**t don't make you tough. Everybody has their own definition of what toughness is. It's playing the right way, showing up every day to do your job without complaining. I think that's being tough."
Jayson Tatum doesn't mince words after Celtics defeat Heat
Tatum certainly did not hold back when discussing toughness and what his perception of the Heat is, and he certainly threw some shade at Miami.
In the end, it was the Celtics who emerged victorious in the series and got back at Miami for last year. All the talk of Heat Culture essentially went for naught.
But Tatum clearly doesn't subscribe to what he believes the Heat define as tough, and he called them out for the way they go about their business. As he said, toughness can mean many things, but in his eyes, all that matters is that the Celtics showed up to do their jobs and accomplished their goal of winning the series.
The Celtics will await the winner of the first-round series between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland leads that series 3-2 and will take on the Magic in Game 6 tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time at the Kia Center. The Celtics could have their opponent set by the end of the day as they try to continue their quest for their first NBA title since 2008.