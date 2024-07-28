Jazz Chisholm is incredibly pumped about getting traded to Yankees
By Scott Rogust
After becoming the first team to reach 50 wins this season, the New York Yankees have been one of the worst teams in the majors since mid-June. From looking like a flawless roster from the get-go, they are now a team with numerous needs at the July 30 deadline.
One of the needs was to get some hitters around Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, preferably to bat in the leadoff spot. On Saturday, the Yankees were able to negotiate a trade to get a player they were linked to for quite some time in Miami Marlins second baseman and outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The Yankees acquired Chisholm in exchange for three prospects -- catcher Agustin Ramirez, infielder Jared Serna, and utility man Abrahan Ramirez.
While frustrated Yankees fans may have felt excited after the trade for Chisholm, we can confidently say that no one was more pumped about the trade than the player himself.
Jazz Chisholm Jr's social media posts shows no one is more excited about Yankees trade than himself
If you happen to follow Chisholm on Instagram, you can see that the utility man has made plenty of posts to his Instagram stories. Most of those posts are pictures of himself wearing a Yankees uniform.
To switch things up from the various jersey swap photos, Chisholm posted a clip from the hit show from the 1990s, "Seinfeld." That clip was of character George Constanza, played by actor Jason Alexander, revealing to Jerry Seinfeld that he got a job with the Yankees. That was complete with the turn of a hat,
While Costanza was "assistant to the traveling secretary," it's currently not known what position Chisholm will play for the Yankees upon arriving in New York.
The Yankees have an obvious need at third base with DJ LeMahieu getting starts there despite struggling at the plate. But Chisholm has never played third base in his career. Since 2023, Chisholm has played center field primarily, but that position is held by Judge. But Chisholm has experience playing at second base, but that would require benching Gleyber Torres, who has been a liability defensively.
Whatever the case may be, Chisholm does provide a jolt in the batting order and on the basepaths for the Yankees. This season, Chisholm recorded a .249 batting average, a .323 on-base percentage, a .407 slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 46 runs, 50 RBI, 96 hits, and 22 stolen bases in 386 at-bats (101 games).
It's safe to say that Chisholm is ecstatic to be heading from the Marlins to the Yankees.