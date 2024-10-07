Jazz Chisholm throws unnecessary shade at the Angels when defending Alex Verdugo
Among the post-game excitement of Alex Verdugo’s eventual game-winning RBI in the seventh inning, one LA baseball team became the punch line of a joke.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., who scored the game-winning run in the New York Yankees 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals, without skipping a beat, threw a stray at the Los Angeles Angels while talking to reporters.
“He lives for this. He’s played in big cities before. He played in Boston, he played in LA and I’m not talking about the Angels,” Chisholm quipped at reporters.
The Angels needed more solace than shade after the NLDS and ALDS series’ started this weekend.
Angels fans watched their former two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani smack his first MLB postseason home run – the Angels failed to make the playoffs during Ohtani’s six years there -- during the LA Dodgers' game against the San Diego Padres.
And now this. Oof, not a good time to be an Angels fan.
Jazz Chisholm feels bad, apologizes to Angels fans after postgame joke
I guess Chisholm was caught up in the emotions of the win because he took to social media Monday morning to apologize to Angels fans for the shade after Saturday’s game.
“Didn’t mean to offend you Angels fans,” Chisholm posted to his X platform account, formerly known as Twitter.
Maybe he felt bad. Or somebody told him the Angels weren’t always bad. Though they hold the MLB’s longest playoff drought, not playing in October since 2014, it wasn’t always frustrating.
Before they changed their name to the Los Angeles Angels, they were called the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and that was one of their most successful eras. They reached the playoffs five times. Prior to that, they were the Anaheim Angels and won a World Series in 2002.
Since they’ve swapped names to the LA Angels, they haven’t had a winning season. So yeah, I guess Chisholm throwing shade maybe wasn’t all that bad. They haven’t been good lately, but they can only get better right?
Only time will tell how long that takes. And how many more jokes will get thrown their way in the meantime. But hey, at least Chisholm felt bad. Maybe it was his love for Disney that changed his mind.