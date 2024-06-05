Jed Hoyer getting the David Ross treatment would be sweet irony for Cubs
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago Cubs are not playing their best baseball at the moment.
Even after a win on Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, they remain a game under .500 and six games back of first place in the NL Central, while also owning a record of 3-7 in their last 10 games.
This has led to some speculation about the job security of President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, whose contract expires after the 2025 season.
However, the Cubs may end up being sellers at the trade deadline based on their play in a pivotal stretch of games against teams under the .500 mark. As such, Hoyer's seat may be getting a bit warmer.
Jed Hoyer could be on the hot seat if Cubs' struggles continue
Jordan Campbell of Cubbies Crib notes that the Cubs seem to have a trend of losing people within the organization before their contracts expire. Theo Epstein resigned with one year remaining on his contract, and David Ross was fired to make room for Craig Counsell with one year still remaining on his deal.
This could mean that Hoyer could get the same treatment he gave Ross last year, which might turn out to be a bit of poetic justice. If the Cubs miss the playoffs for a fourth straight year, then the pressure may mount on Hoyer.
Hoyer worked closely with Epstein and helped bring home the 2016 World Series title, so a solid resume precedes him. But if the Cubs struggle, some changes might be forthcoming. The team hasn't been back to the World Series since winning in 2016 and they haven't even gotten as far as the NLCS since 2017.
Granted, Hoyer was an understudy to Epstein then, but the two worked in tandem with one another. Cubs' fans appear to be growing a little bit tired of Hoyer and may want some changes to occur before too long.
Hoyer's contract status may not be much of a factor in the Cubs' decisions if that is the case, and he could very well get the same treatment that Ross did last year when he was replaced with Counsell.
If the Cubs turn things around, then there will likely be much less pressure on Hoyer. But this is a key stretch of games. In addition to the White Sox, they'll face the Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, and the rival St. Louis Cardinals, all teams below the .500 mark.