Jeff Passan casts even more doubt on Shohei Ohtani, interpreter gambling scandal
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan cast some real doubt on Shohei Ohtani's story involving Ippei Mizuhara's gambling.
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani found himself in some hot water on Wednesday thanks to interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, who allegedly stole a hefty sum of money from him to pay for gambling debts. That is the latest story, at least.
Ohtani is not expected to face MLB investigation. Rob Manfred took the high road, which isn't shocking considering Ohtani's status in the game itself -- he is the face of it all. Without Ohtani, MLB would be in trouble. Why would they open up a can of worms they can avoid altogether?
However, ESPN's Jeff Passan did cast some doubt on one aspect of Ohtani's story. Mizuhara initially said that Ohtani agreed to pay his gambling debts. That was the story until it wasn't. An Ohtani spokesperson confirmed this to ESPN. Then, Ohtani's legal team got involved and alleged a "massive theft" by Mizuhara. Mizuhara also appeared in the dugout with Ohtani on Wednesday, and the two appeared to get along just fine.
What exactly happened after that?
There are so many unanswered question in Shohei Ohtani scandal
The issue with the Ohtani scandal is that there are so many questions left unanswered. Ohtani is notoriously secretive, and in this case it actually plays to his advantage. Mizuhara is involved in a federal investigation related to the gambling ring he allegedly owes money to. Ohtani, by remaining secretive and essentially protected by the MLB and MLBPA, has very little to gain by speaking out.
Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers on Wednesday, as replaced as Dodgers interpreter. The story as to what actually went down between Mizuhara, Ohtani and the alleged gambling debts truly lies with the former, as Mizuhara has been made out to be the fall guy.
If Ohtani's representation is correct, then Mizuhara is the person to blame. If not, then perhaps there is more to this story that we will never hear.