Jeff Passan gets brutally honest about Yankees trade for Josh Donaldson
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan called out Yankees GM Brian Cashman for the Josh Donaldson trade, suggesting it came back to haunt him.
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees traded for former Twins and Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson in the 2021-22 offseason in one of Brian Cashman's biggest blunders.
While Cashman didn't necessarily give up a ton in Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, taking back Donaldson's contract and clearing a roster spot for him has certainly limited the Yankees the past two seasons. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan blasted Cashman and New York's front office for even considering such a move.
“The Donaldson trade was terrible,” Passan told Michael Kay. “That was bad from the jump. I think the Donaldson trade was bad from the start because the Yankees knew just how poorly he was getting along with people in Minnesota. There was some toxicity going on there. I don’t think you can look at the Donaldson trade in any positive way.”
Should Yankees fans defend Brian Cashman for Josh Donaldson trade?
While Passan largely defended Cashman overall on the show, the Donaldson trade was a sticking point the MLB insider could not forgive. Donaldson was coming off an average season in Minnesota in 2021, in which he hit just over .240 with 26 home runs.
Since then, Donaldson hasn't provided the power Cashman hoped for, as he has just 25 home runs in his two years in Pinstripes. Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt were both involved in the deal as well, but haven't made much of an impact with the Yankees. Rortvedt has a .136 batting average while IKF was mentioned in trade rumors seemingly all offseason and leading up to the trade deadline.
Cashman's recent transgressions aside, he's received a lot of leeway from owner Hal Steinbrenner. He and manager Aaron Boone, who may very well by the fall guy should the Yankees fail to make the postseason, have been given a long enough leash.
Eventually, Cashman's time will run out if the roster doesn't perform up to standard. But as Passan points out, he hasn't inspired much confidence in the fanbase of late.