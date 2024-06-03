Jeff Van Gundy could join Celtics coaching staff next season
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Celtics are set to begin the NBA Finals on Thursday night when they play host to the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks.
The Celtics may have some holes to fill on the coaching staff this coming offseason, as they are expected to lose at least one assistant coach, with Charles Lee accepting an offer to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. However, they appear to have a plan in place to replace him.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Celtics are considering adding Jeff Van Gundy to their coaching staff for the 2024-25 season. He joined the Celtics as an advisor to President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens last October.
Van Gundy may join Celtics coaching staff next season
Van Gundy would be an interesting addition to the Celtics coaching staff. He does have plenty of experience under his belt.
Van Gundy coached the New York Knicks from 1995-2001 and coached the Houston Rockets from 2003-2007. He also has served as a broadcaster with ESPN. His role with the Celtics includes being present at home games and traveling with the team on the road, as well as attending practices and working closely with the Maine Celtics, Boston's G-League affiliate.
Van Gundy led the Knicks to the NBA Finals in 1999. The Knicks fell in five games to the San Antonio Spurs, but Van Gundy had plenty of success as their head coach, leading them to the playoffs in all but one season. He would certainly bring some valuable experience to the Celtics.
The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA all season long and have cruised to the NBA Finals. We'll see if they can finish the job against the Mavericks. But adding Van Gundy to the coaching staff next year could benefit them as they seek a return to the finals.