Jeremiah Smith reminds everyone who the country's best freshman WR is with another one-handed TD
Alabama freshman WR Ryan Williams was the toast of the college football world after his performance against Georgia last Saturday, putting 177 yards and one ridiculous game-winning TD on the Dawgs in an epic primetime win. That brought the 17-year-old — yes, seriously, he won't be able to vote until November — up to 462 yards and five scores on the season, and made him the subject of some very lofty comparisons.
Which is all well and good; we're certainly not here to slam Williams, who's an amazing player and future first-round NFL Draft pick. But before everyone gets ahead of themselves proclaiming him the best receiver in the country, we'd like to offer a gentle reminder: He might not even be the best receiver in his own recruiting class. Because his class also includes Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, and Smith made a real run at Williams' crown on Saturday afternoon.
Jeremiah Smith grabs frehsman WR crown back from Ryan Williams with wild one-handed grab
In Ohio State's Week 5 win against Michigan State, Jeremiah Smith made not one but two ridiculous one-handed grabs as if they were routine. Maybe they actually are routine for him, because on Saturday against Iowa — one of the very best secondaries in the country, mind you — Smith did it again:
Smith finished a ho-hum Buckeyes win with four catches for 89 yards and a score, not missing a beat despite facing his toughest test yet at the college level. He's now up to 364 yards and five scores on the season; not quite as impressive as Williams' output so far, but keep in mind that Williams plays in a Kalen DeBoer offense while Smith plays in Chip Kelly's run-heavy attack.
And while Smith was showing out in Columbus, Williams was showing that he's still got some growing pains to go through. Alabama got off to a shockingly slow start against Vanderbilt, and Williams was a not-insignificant part of the reason why: The wideout couldn't corral a pass that became an interception, then dropped another that would've moved the sticks on third down.
These two stars figure to go back and forth all season long, but on Saturday at least, Smith edged back ahead.