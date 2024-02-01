Jerod Mayo gets rave reviews for promising OC hire to lead Patriots offense
- Alex Van Pelt was the Browns offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2023
- Jerod Mayo can lean on Van Pelt's experience and versatility
- One source described Van Pelt in glowing terms: "Great football mind"
New New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL (though no longer the youngest after the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald). Being young and relatable is great, but having a wiley veteran around to provide a different perspective could be invaluable for a rookie head coach.
Enter Alex Van Pelt.
Van Pelt is the pick to become the Patriots' new offensive coordinator, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
In Van Pelt, Mayo has brought in an offensive coordinator with 16 years of coaching experience in the NFL, the majority spent as a quarterbacks coach with five years as an OC.
The hire got widespread approval from NFL media.
NFL media heap praise on Alex Van Pelt as new Patriots offensive coordinator
The most exciting aspect of the hire for Patriots fans is certainly Van Pelt's track record with quarterbacks. He coached Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and worked magic with the Browns' quarterbacks this past season despite an injury crisis at the position. Of course, that wasn't enough to avoid being fired after Cleveland's playoff loss.
New England has a huge choice to make in the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 3 pick. Van Pelt feels like good hands to entrust with that evaluation and decision.
Mayo interviewed a dozen candidates but Van Pelt must have blown the interview out of the water because he picked up an offer after two interviews: The first on Wednesday night and the second on Thursday, according to Andrew Vallahan of the Boston Herald.
He'll get to work compiling an offensive staff with at least one name already hot on the rumor mill. Van Pelt is targeting Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for the same position, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.