Jerod Mayo unloads painful truth for Patriots addressing failed Aiyuk trade
By Lior Lampert
The ever-evolving situation between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers has had several twists and turns.
Aiyuk and the Niners have recently reinitiated contraction negotiations, meaning the stud wide receiver could stay in the Bay Area after all. Another team heavily linked to the 26-year-old is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who've waited patiently for a trade to materialize at their desired cost.
It now feels like the Aiyuk sweepstakes are down to a two-horse race: The 49ers and Steelers. Other suitors like the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns appear out of the running -- for now -- but we've seen how quickly that can change.
Nonetheless, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo seems to have accepted that Aiyuk isn't coming to Foxborough. The New England sideline general kept it real when discussing the matter with Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Barth asked Mayo about New England no longer being a potential landing spot, and the latter indicated the Pats must win to appeal to stars.
Jerod Mayo unloads painful truth for Patriots addressing failed Aiyuk trade
"When we start to win games, guys will want to come here. When we establish the culture, the roster, guys will be excited," Mayo stated via Barth.
Mayo understands that the Pats aren't the most appealing landing spot for a high-profile, high-caliber player like Aiyuk. They have the lowest expected win total in the NFL for the 2024 season. Regardless, he's aware winning cures everything and will naturally attract talent.
Per The Athletic's Diana Russini, the Patriots "had a contract in place," giving Aiyuk a whopping $32 million annually. They even arranged terms on a swap that would've sent Aiyuk from San Francisco to New England.
Ultimately, Aiyuk was skeptical about the Patriots' quarterback situation, prompting him to reject the offer. So, this effectively pulled New England from the list of prospective destinations for the All-Pro Second Team wideout.
While Aiyuk's assessment of the turmoil in New England is fair, he turned down a lot of loot. Is he anticipating the 49ers or Steelers will make similar bids? Or is this a testament to the organizational disarray the Pats face as they enter the post-Bill Belichick era?