Former Braves pitcher, SNY analyst takes shot at Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna
Between the large lead for the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and Marcell Ozuna's past problems, it's easy to see why a New York Mets broadcaster was feeling feisty on social media.
By Kevin Henry
There is certainly no love lost between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. That fact was once again blasted out on social media when a Mets broadcaster decided to take a shot at one of the Braves players.
Jerry Blevins adds another layer to Mets-Braves rivalry with poke at Marcell Ozuna
Blevins, who currently works as an analyst for SNY, the network that carries the Mets, took to X for a short, backhanded compliment that riled up plenty of Braves fans.
Blevins, who pitched for the Braves in 2019 and certainly never minds throwing his opinion out there, including one where he defended Max Scherzer after the former Mets pitcher was tossed for a sticky substance, had to eventually turn off the comments on the post, saying, "I stand by my statement. I turned off comments because people were attacking each other and the fan bases."
It's easy to see why the Mets and Braves fan bases would go after each other for any reason with the recent anymosity between the two franchises. The latest incident came on Tuesday when New York's Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch from Bryce Elder, prompting cheers from the Braves fans at Truist Park who remembered Alonso's taunts of Elder earlier in the season.
Ozuna is certainly an easy target for any Mets fan (or broadcaster) it seems, based on not only the way he started the season (slashing .085/.194/.203 in 67 plate appearances during March and April), but also past legal issues as well. The 32-year-old outfielder, however, has certainly turned things around at the plate, slashing 363/.433/.688 in 90 August plate appearances heading into Friday's series opener in San Francisco against the Giants.
The much-maligned Ozuna become an indispensable part of the lineup while also staying out of the headlines off the field. That fact is seemingly a tough one for those who may be cheering against the Braves to swallow.