Jerry Jeudy sends blunt message to Broncos with cryptic tweet
The Denver Broncos are in a tailspin and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy shared his thoughts on the situation.
If it wasn't for the Chicago Bears going brain-dead in the second half against the Denver Broncos, the Mile High City would have a winless record in 2023.
Last week, former Broncos head coach/now-Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett got his revenge on Sean Payton when the Jets came into town and left with a 31-21 victory. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was not pleased.
The former Alabama wide receiver took to social media to voice his frustration with the matter and did it in a very cryptic tweet.
Jeudy could be talking about a number of things that need to be figured out in Denver. The team needs to simply figure out how to win, how to navigate the future after the financial and draft-pick investments in Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, and even one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
It's gotten so bad that former Bronco Shannon Sharpe has to resort to cheering for Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce -- one of Denver's most hated rivals.
Jerry Jeudy's simple tweet sends blunt message to Broncos organization
Make no mistake about it, the issues within the Denver Broncos are glaring. With the trade deadline approaching and the franchise seemingly going nowhere fast, moves have to be made and changes are likely going to take place.
Jerry Jeudy could find himself out of town soon at this rate. He has barely over 200 yards this season and zero touchdowns. Not ideal for a former first-round pick out of Alabama. But where this all goes remains to be seen.
What Sean Payton has to say about this is a mystery all will want to solve. But for now, they have a date with the Chiefs. If they stun the world and the defending champions with a win, maybe things will subside. Contrarily, if the script goes according to plan, the questions in Denver will exponentially increase, and Jeudy could certainly drop more cryptic messages about his feelings.