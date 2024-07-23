Jerry Jones is a little too busy to extend Dak Prescott this week
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys will open their training camp on Thursday at the River Ridge Residence Inn complex in Oxnard, California. At this point, it's become pretty clear that none of the team's oustanding contract disputes will be resolved in time for camp.
Most of the organization is heading into a contract year. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, quarterback Dak Prescott, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will all be free agents after the 2024 season. Linebacker Micah Parsons, who became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, has gotten in line for a new deal behind Prescott and Lamb.
Prescott and Lamb are the two most urgent contracts to get signed. Lamb has not reported to offseason programs and is expected to skip training camp. Prescott is expected to report to training camp, but failing to sign him to a long-term deal could prove to be costly for Dallas.
Jerry Jones is too preoccupied with family drama to sign Dak Prescott
Even if the Cowboys could agree to terms with Prescott or Lamb, Jerry Jones is not currently available to ink new deals. Instead, the billionaire owner is busy suing his alleged daughter, Alexandra Davis, and her mother, Cynthia Davis, for $1.6 million in civil court.
The case stems from an 1998 agreement that resolved a paternity claim against Jones, who allegedly had an affair with Cynthia Davis. Jones made significant payments to resolve the case. Alexandra filed a paternity lawsuit in 2022 to prove that Jones is her father, and Jones is suing the Davis family for violating the confidentiality terms. The trial started on Monday and included plenty of details regarding affairs, hush money, leaked documents, and illegitimate children of Jones and Jerry Jones Jr.
The Cowboys have waited until the very last moment before signing their star players to long-term contract extensions, and they're beginning to feel the weight of their procrastination. Prescott's contract features a no-trade clause and forbids the Cowboys from placing a franchise tag designation on him next offseason. Ultimately, he would be free to hit the free agency market if Dallas cannot agree to terms before the start of the regular season.
It would be difficult for Dallas to sign Prescott next offseason, since they would have to compete with other teams in free agency. Prescott could receive a contract up to $60 million in free agency next offseason.
Prescott rebounded from a tough 2022 campaign and put together a season that earned him second-team All-Pro honors. In 2023, he led the league in completion percentage (69.5) and touchdown passes (36) while posting career highs in passing yards (4,516) and passer rating (105.9). Prescott earned second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career, and finished in second for NFL MVP voting behind Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.