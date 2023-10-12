Jerry Jones' admission proves Cowboys will remain set up for disappointment
As if we needed more evidence of the Dallas Cowboys' limitations under Jerry Jones' ownership, the face of America's Team gave us yet another quote for the ages in front of the ole microphone.
By John Buhler
Although the Dallas Cowboys find themselves at a respectable 3-2 on the year through five games, America's Team is once again coming up short of reasonable expectations. Dallas is still probably a playoff team, but the Cowboys are not in the Philadelphia Eagles' class in-division. This was a team capable of getting to and winning the Super Bowl, but right now, their offense just can't get right, man.
If we were to dissect a bit into Dallas' three wins and two losses, it would reveal some very important things. Should Dan Quinn's defense hold the opposition to 10 points or less, the Cowboys win. Conversely, if Mike McCarthy's offense is unable to put up 30, they lose. Of course, their three wins are over the New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets. None are world-beaters.
So when apperaring on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that "No, in any way. No." if the Cowboys were to pivot off McCarthy as the offensive play-caller in favor of Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas' inconsistent offense has led to some pundits questioning Dak Prescott's continued viability as a starting quarterback. He is what he is, as is Schottenheimer as an offensive coordinator, but this is not ideal.
Once again, Jones could not help himself by creating more unnecessary drama around his franchise.
For as long as Jones feels comfortable enough to speak his mind into microphone, the Cowboys will always be at a competitive disadvantage from an outspoken ownership perspective. This never ends.
Jerry Jones once again stirs controversy within his Dallas Cowboys team
Look. Dallas has a whole other mess of fish to fry besides who should, and shouldn't, be calling plays. The NFC is not going to be down like this for very much longer. Other teams besides the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers are emerging as contenders. Look no further than Dan Campbell's frickin' Detroit Lions, man. Either way, Dallas has sadly regressed into being what it is: A top-four NFC team.
While I have my doubts about McCarthy, giving over play-calling duties to Schottenheimer as a sign of improvement, Dallas has to do something. Letting Kellen Moore walk was a GOB Bluth huge mistake. Surely, he could be a candidate to take over for Brandon Staley in Los Angeles should the Chargers continue to underachieve. As for the Cowboys, McCarthy might be on the hot seat now.
Should the offense continue to sputter under his watch, and things do improve to some degree under Schottenheimer's guidance, that could make McCarthy somewhat of a lame duck coach in Dallas. No, Schottenheimer should not replace him, but he may be given more power if Quinn were to emerge as a strong head-coaching candidate from within. McCarthy could be squeezed out of Dallas here soon.
Unfortunately, Jones would rather employ someone he can control and manipulate than win big with.