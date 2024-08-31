Jerry Jones admits the brutal truth behind war of words with Dak Prescott
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys have posted a 12-5 record and ranked among the top-five scoring offenses for three consecutive seasons.
Although head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott have helped the team prosper in the regular season, neither coach nor quarterback has received a long-term commitment from the team. Prescott is set to hit free agency next offseason, and the Cowboys have no viable replacement on their roster. With the regular season approaching, Prescott’s contract negotiations have gotten messy and spilled into the media.
Regular season success is rarely celebrated in Dallas. The expectations have been much higher since The Triplets — quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin — helped the team win three Super Bowl championships in four years. In the 28 seasons since then, the Cowboys have collected just five Wild Card Game victories.
For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, postseason success has been the measuring stick used to determine whether the roster is worth its weight in gold. After the Cowboys’ latest postseason debacle, it has become a common belief that Jones is hesitant to sign Prescott due to his struggles in the playoffs.
Jerry Jones claims Dak Prescott has nothing to prove for new contract
In a press conference on Friday, Jones was asked about what he needs to see from his franchise quarterback to make a long-term commitment. Jones brushed aside the notion that Prescott has anything to prove.
“You could easily say, if you hadn’t seen it by now, you haven’t seen it,” Jones said. “And so, I’m such a fan of Dak’s, and appreciate all of the great things that we all know he’s [capable of]. And I appreciate his work ethic more probably than anything out here. And I can’t tell you how proud I am that we’ve got him this year to start this campaign.”
Instead, Jones implied the team’s salary cap and roster management are at the root of the contract dispute.
“When you look at a situation, you’ve also got to weigh, okay, what are the consequences of the other side of the coin?” Jones continued. “Dak’s situation — right now, for me, from my mirror — has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”
The modern day Cowboys have a new trio of All-Pro triplets in Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons. Retaining all three superstars will be easier said than done.
When the Cowboys constructed their roster with The Triplets, they didn’t have to worry about financial restrictions or free agency. The salary cap, which was implemented in 1994, did not begin to affect the Cowboys roster until after they had already built a juggernaut.
When Prescott signs his deal, he will likely become the highest-paid player in NFL history. The Cowboys signed Lamb to a four-year, $136 million contract extension, which made him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Parsons, who became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, will likely make his case to become among the highest-paid defensive players in the league in 2025.
Featuring three of the most expensive players in NFL history will make it difficult to fill out the remainder of the 53-man roster with quality starters and valuable depth pieces. While good drafting has helped the Cowboys acquire talent, poor foresight and delayed extensions have placed the Cowboys in a predicament that will be difficult to navigate.