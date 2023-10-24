Jerry Jones casually opens the door for teams to talk trades with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are open to talk trades ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, but there's a catch.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL trade deadline is exactly one week away. All 32 teams will have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31, to make a trade, whether to bring in a player to help with their playoff push or to acquire more draft capital. The first big move in the week ahead of the deadline was made on Monday, when the Philadelphia Eagles finalized a deal to bring in safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans. With that trade done, fans wonder what will be corresponding moves from other teams.
While making his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insinuated that he is open to making a trade. However, Jones says that he will do so only if teams call him.
“It’ll have to come our way," said Jones, h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. "I don’t want to preclude it in any way, but it always does. ... That’s not showing a lack of aggressiveness, that's just that’s where it starts. I like where we are with our personnel today, so I’m not thinking in any way that we need to upgrade our roster.”
Jerry Jones open to Cowboys trade at deadline, but won't initiate talks
Jones seems satisfied with where the team is currently and won't go out of his way to make a deal to improve the roster. Of course, things can always change once we get closer to the deadline and other teams make moves that really elevate their chances of contending for the Super Bowl.
The Cowboys are no strangers to the trade deadline. Back in 2016, they made a huge splash in acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the now-Las Vegas Raiders. That move paid dividends for the Cowboys, as they steamrolled their way to an NFC East title and a first-round bye.
As of this writing, the Cowboys are 4-2 on the season, sitting behind the 6-1 Eagles for first place in the division. Offensively, the team ranks 16th in total yards per game (329.8) and fifth in points per game (25.7). Defensively, Dallas allowed the fifth-fewest yards to opponents per game (288.7) and the fourth-fewest points to opponents per game (16.7).
For Cowboys fans wondering if the team will be exploring trades to improve the roster in hopes of getting past the Divisional Round for the first time since 1995, it doesn't sound like that's happening. But if a team calls, they may be inclined to talk.