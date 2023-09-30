Jerry Jones considering giving huge honor to ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
Despite releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is considering giving him a high honor.
By Scott Rogust
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys opted to release running back and former fourth-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, running back Ezekiel Elliott from his contract. After spending most of the offseason as a free agent, Elliott found a new team for the 2023 season in the New England Patriots. It only took four weeks into the season to see Elliott make a return to Dallas but as a member of the visiting team.
Despite the fact that the team moved on from him, owner Jerry Jones still holds Elliott in the highest regard.
While making an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked if he would consider placing Elliott in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor. The answer? A resounding yes by the Cowboys team owner.
"I do. Yes I do. I sure do," said Jones, h/t Audacy.com. "It's what he did for the team. Frankly, I thought he was very influential in the image of the Cowboys. And I mean that positively. Away from the field or as to the field as it was perceived with our fans. Just the entertainment of the Cowboys. To me, I look to that when I think about the Ring of Honor. Not only, what he did with stats on the field, not only what he did as a punishing runner, but also what he did to lift the franchise. ... Zeke lifted the whole franchise."
Jerry Jones open to inducting Ezekiel Elliott into Cowboys Ring of Honor
Talk about a high honor for the former Cowboys running back of seven years.
This offseason, the Cowboys opted to move on from Elliott while he was in the midst of a six-year, $90 million contract signed back in 2019. Despite his release, Jones admitted he was hoping that they could agree on a return. Ultimately, Elliott decided that signing with the Patriots was best.
Jones also hinted there was a surprise in store ahead of the Week 4 matchup. Could it be the Ring of Honor announcement? We'll find out ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
In his seven years with the Cowboys, Elliott made it to the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL's leading rusher in the 2016 and 2018 seasons. Overall, Elliott ran for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,881 carries while catching 305 passes for 2,336 yards and 12 touchdowns on 402 targets in 103 regular season games. Elliott's 8,262 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns are both the third most in Cowboys history.
In six playoff games, Elliott recorded 393 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 103 carries.
Through three games with the Patriots this season, Elliott ran for 122 yards and zero touchdowns on 28 carries.
While he may no longer be a Cowboys, it sure sounds like Jones wants him to be remembered as a pivotal member of the franchise's history.