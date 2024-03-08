Jerry Jones, Cowboys, leaving door wide open to part ways with Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott's contract extension rumors are not good news for the Dallas Cowboys.
By Josh Wilson
The Dallas Cowboys, outwardly, seem to fully expect Dak Prescott to be their quarterback of the future. So why is getting a contract extension done so difficult?
The last time Dallas played this song and dance with Prescott, it took too long, and so far it's looking like that will be the same outcome. Considering the need for cap space -- and Prescott's cap hit -- is higher now than then, one would think there would be more urgency to get something done.
Evidently not. What does that mean?
Dak Prescott and Cowboys not on a good timeline for contract extension
Jane Slater reported earlier this week that Prescott and the Cowboys have had, "no talks," about a contract extension, but says that fans shouldn't be alarmed because a deal closer to August still seems in play.
One big problem with that, though... It means the Cowboys can't get Prescott's $60 million cap hit off the books this year and deferred to future years in a new contract, which results in less money to use in free agency when the league year opens Mar. 13.
There's little reason to agree to a contract extension in August vs now other than securing the quarterback for the next few years. Nothing new about Prescott's ability to lead the team into playoff wins will be learned by then. So there's a line of thinking where Jerry Jones and the Cowboys could look toward letting Prescott play on this year of the deal and prove his worth to earn the next contract. Financially, it makes sense.
Prescott is 2-5 in the postseason and hasn't been able to get the Cowboys deep in the playoffs, so there are question marks abound about his capabilities as a franchise QB. He's far from the only implicated person in those games, coaching, play calling, and clock management all deserve scrutiny.
The Cowboys could risk Prescott up and leaving on his own accord taking this route, but it seems both sides are quite content to leave options open... For now.
For now, there's no reason to believe Prescott and the Cowboys will be parting ways, but the negotiations and reported timelines certainly leave the possibilities wide open.