Jerry Jones keeps making Cowboys look undesirable even after paying Dak Prescott
By John Buhler
Fact: Jerry Jones' ego is as massive as a dying sun in an off-distant universe. It is about to blow up, but man, does it look big and beautiful in the eyes of the beholder. All offseason long, the NFL world waited patiently for the Dallas Cowboys to extend star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Deals did get done, but they were well into the 11th hour for both of them.
Again, these two Cowboys stars are homegrown products, as Dallas drafted Prescott in the fourth round out of Mississippi State way back in 2016, and then took Lamb in the first round out of Oklahoma during the 2020 NFL Draft. Dallas still needs to figure out what it wants to pay another homegrown product in Micah Parsons, as well as is another in Zack Martin is going to want to retire.
All the while, you have to wonder how Jones' ego-first negotiation tactics are going to impact the Cowboys' ability to compete in free agency. To be fair, they do about as good of a job as anyone of drafting players coming out of college. Where Dallas gets hurt is that they tend to overpay good players with great contracts internally whenever they approach NFL free agency. It has been a real bugaboo.
This comment made by Jones to 105.3 The Fan is a sign nothing is ever going to change under him.
"Well, I've never seen anybody get their feelings hurt enough that the money couldn't cure."
Dallas has not played in an NFC Championship Game since Bill Clinton was living in the White House.
Jerry Jones continues to get in the way of the Dallas Cowboys' success
While I did not have the Cowboys winning the NFC East this year, I had them getting into the NFC playoffs as the No. 7 seed with something like a 10-7 or an 11-6 record. In a way, I think this may actually be good for the Cowboys. They have really struggled in the playoffs of late, especially at home. Having to be road warriors could be a way to inject some mental toughness into this team.
In the meantime, are you ready to live in a world where Jones makes it about himself again when it comes to getting Parsons paid? He is a tremendous player, but is a tad more outspoken than Lamb and Prescott combined. Furthermore, it cannot be sitting well with you to see head coach Mike McCarthy coaching on an expiring contract this season. He should have a one-year extension.
Ultimately, we just have to accept that this will be par for the course in Dallas for as long as Jones owns the team and he is allowed to have a microphone in front of his face. Dallas has usually been halfway decent under his ownership, but ever since Jimmy Johnson left, this franchise has been a glorified hype machine. They have the talent to win big, but the culture has an obvious fracture in it.
Dallas gets more things right than most, but could you imagine how good they'd be without Jones?