Jerry Jones somehow made Cowboys offseason worse with latest Mike McCarthy comments
By John Buhler
This is going to be one of the most interesting seasons in Dallas Cowboys football history in quite some time. I know, I know, I know. We hype up America's Team like there is no tomorrow every single offseason, only to be gift-wrapped a healthy helping of good, old-fashioned disappointment in late December or early January. You have to keep optimism in front of those red Salvation Army kettles.
Admittedly, there is no way around it. The Cowboys put forth a disaster class on what not to do when it comes to extending marquee players this offseason. Dallas once had a bad reputation of extending everyone under the sun, often paying good players great money. Now, they just don't pay anyone. Not Dak Prescott, not CeeDee Lamb, not Micah Parsons, not even their poor head coach Mike McCarthy.
Owner Jerry Jones' latest comments on their head coach makes him feel even more like a lame duck.
“Mike has shown me that I want him out there. He’s excellent. He has shown me that he could be our coach for years to come. If you can’t get along with Mike McCarthy, you can’t get along.”
Like Prescott, Lamb and Zack Martin, McCarthy enters this season on the final year of his contract.
If there was ever a good time for the Cowboys to put it all together, this would be that NFL season.
Jerry Jones' latest comments about Mike McCarthy are helping no one
What you have to remember is the Cowboys hiring McCarthy to replace the long ineffective Jason Garrett started with a sleepover. McCarthy had fizzled out as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. He claimed to have studied every single play the Cowboys ran the previous season inside the bowels of his Appleton, Wisconsin barn. It was only later revealed it was a complete fabrication.
McCarthy has proven to be a decent head coach in his NFL career, but has benefited tremendously from that one unforgettable playoff run the Packers had a decade and a half ago. In truth, he may have been let go by other teams other than the Cowboys already. That is because there is only one thing Jones loves more than winning, besides his own family. That would be control. That is it to a T.
I don't know if we are getting to Bud Adams 1993 Houston Oilers territory of "If we don't win the Super Bowl, I'm going to tear this thing down to the studs and move us to Nashville", but you have to wonder what comes next for America's Team beyond this season. It has been a painfully long time since this team was a game away from getting to the Super Bowl. I have a bad feeling it might be even longer...
McCarthy is not an elite coach, but the man deserves a little more respect than this condescension.