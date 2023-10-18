Jerry Jones finally showing signs of questioning Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones disagreed with head coach Mike McCarthy's decision before halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys had a week to stew over their blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On Monday night, the Cowboys were able to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 after cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepted a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. With that, the Cowboys are 4-2 on the season and just a game back of the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East.
Just because they won doesn't mean there is no reason to be critical. Take team owner Jerry Jones, for example, who had some criticism for head coach Mike McCarthy.
While making an appearance on "Shan and RJ" on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Jones was asked about the Cowboys' decision to go for a field goal in the red zone with eight seconds left before halftime instead of using a timeout to take another shot at the end zone.
“First of all, this is not an impassioned response,” said Jones, h/t the Dallas Morning News. “But I thought we should’ve tried another pass in the end zone and used the clock accordingly...
“From the perspective I had, [I] thought we might be able to try it there. But I haven’t talked to Mike about the call.”
Jerry Jones wishes Mike McCarthy went for a touchdown before halftime vs. Chargers
As Jones said, it wasn't an "impassioned response" and that he didn't talk to McCarthy about the decision to settle for the field goal. But he wishes that the team did try to go for a touchdown with eight seconds on the clock and a timeout at their disposal.
Additionally, Jones said he didn't think the decision to settle for three was a reflection of their faith in quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott completed 21-of-30 pass attempts for 272 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions while running for 40 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in the win.
Regardless of how anyone felt about the decision to settle for three points, that's exactly the score by which the Cowboys won by on Monday night.
Meanwhile, Dallas' defense was able to hold Los Angeles' offense to just 272 total yards on 61 total plays. Of course, the Chargers offense is led by former Cowboys coordinator Kellen Moore, who mutually moved on after the 2022 season.
A win is a win, and that's what the Cowboys got on Monday. Now, they have a bye to rest up before returning in Week 8 to face the Los Angeles Rams.