Jerry Jones gave late fan's family classy gesture after tragedy on way to Cowboys game
Jerry Jones has faced his share of criticism after the Dallas Cowboys failed to reach the NFC Championship Game for the 28th season in a row. But this is an instance when the Cowboys owner deserves only praise.
Ahead of Dallas' Jan. 7 season-finale against the Commanders, 64-year-old Cowboys fan Timothy Washington collapsed on his way into FedExField.
It was to be Washington's first game with his son, Tim Washington Jr. Sadly, they never made it inside. He tragically passed away despite the efforts of first responders.
Jones heard about the heartbreaking turn of events and sent a care package from the Cowboys organization to Washington's family.
Jerry Jones sent personal letter to family of late Cowboys' fan
"Dear Washington Family," Jones wrote in a letter posted by the family on Facebook. "I was made aware of the recent passing of Timothy Washington as he was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. It is humbling and heartbreaking to hear of the manner of Timothy's passing. More importantly, I understand what he meant to those who loved him.
"On behalf of the Jones Family and our entire organization, we offer our deepest sympathies. Timothy's support humble me and he is an inspiration that goes beyond the game of football.
"May the outpouring of love and support you receive during this difficult time remind and comfort you that his spirit and memories live on.
"We are grateful to have played a small part in Timothy's life and appreciate his enthusiasm and love of the Dallas Cowboys!
"We offer our prayers and best wishes to your family."
According to his obituary, Washington worked in drug and alcohol rehab counseling. He was known for "his empathy, his good nature, his kind heart, his willingness to help anyone and everyone who needed it, his joyous smile and laughter."
Jones never met the man. But the one thing that connected them was the Cowboys. And all sports fans know that's all you need to share to feel a deep connection to another.