Jerry Jones gives bare minimum update on contract talks with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb
By Lior Lampert
Typically, Dallas Cowboys owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones has much to say. But on Friday, he kept his comments short and brief regarding contract talks with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
When asked about Prescott and Lamb, Jones gave the slightest updates on where things stand with both players. And based on his minimal words, Dallas doesn't necessarily seem close to getting a deal done with either.
"I would say we're talking [with Prescott]," Jones stated via ESPN's Todd Archer. "I would not have a legitimate progress point there at all."
Welp. That isn't the most encouraging statement. Nonetheless, the apparent lack of progress in extension discussions with Prescott is better than Jones' stance on extension conversations with Lamb.
"And I really don't have one for [CeeDee] Lamb either. And it's not negative. I'm just not thinking that it will do any good to talk about progress."
What should we talk about then? Focusing on training camp can be difficult when these situations loom over Prescott and Lamb -- for the entire Dallas roster.
No matter how hard Jones tries to avoid the topic, Prescott and Lamb have everyone's attention. Questions about the matter will remain constant until the situation(s) gets resolved.
Yet, for whatever reason, mum's the word for Jones. For someone as vocal as he usually is, it feels like he's deflecting based on his remarks. Why now does Jones suddenly decide to get quiet? Why is there no urgency to re-sign Prescott and Lamb? What about Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons? Jones failed to mention his name, suggesting Dallas is putting his negotiations on the back burner to prioritize Prescott and Lamb.
The Cowboys are roughly a month away from their 2024 NFL regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns. Jones and the front office should hopefully have their ducks in a row by then, though the basically non-update could be a cause for concern.