Jerry Jones makes a crucial decision on Mike McCarthy that keeps his leash as short as possible
There is no margin for error for Mike McCarthy next year as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
By John Buhler
Once again, Jerry Jones is letting his Dallas Cowboys head coach enter a season on an expiring contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday afternoon that McCarthy is not going to receive a contract extension or anything of that nature this offseason. Jones has employed this tactic twice with McCarthy's Cowboys predecessor in Jason Garrett. Now how did that work out?
After taking over for the greatest sideline percussionist known to mankind, McCarthy has been painfully mediocre in his second stab at being an NFL head coach. He is not much better than what Garrett was at the end of his Dallas tenure, if at all. His replacement in Green Bay in Matt LaFleur has not been without criticism, but has re-established a firm, ground-centric identity over in Titletown.
Basically, Jones has rendered McCarthy into a leash kid, one that is all grown up. Leash kids do grow up to do great things like everybody else, but there is an underlying feeling of never being fully able to trust them. Why? Because they were a leash kid, a child who could never leave its mother's side because the little rambunctious one was going to get into some shenanigans at Walt Disney World.
For as long as the Cowboys employ McCarthy, they will only go to Disney World on their own dime.
Jerry Jones opted for more control over firing his mediocre head coach
When McCarthy got the job in Green Bay, that came as quite the shock. He was a sub-par offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers during Alex Smith's rooke season out of Utah. McCarthy would achieve great team success in Green Bay on the back of Aaron Rodgers' arm and Dom Capers' defense. It was only a matter of time before he was exposed as a fallen victim to the Peter principle.
For all the Cowboys fans out there, I am sorry, but y'all aren't winning another Super Bowl for as long as Jones has final say on anything. It is his franchise. He paid for it, and he can do whatever he wants with it. However, his never-ending lust for control in the wake of Jimmy Johnson's early success in the 1990s has, and always will, lead to his own undoing. McCarthy is little more than a patsy in this.
Jones may think employing this expiring contract tactic will get the most out of McCarthy. Unfortunately, I think it adds more insurmountable pressure with the job itself. If the Cowboys get off to a 3-5 start, McCarthy will be whacked and someone else will take over. That is the biggest problem in this. McCarthy not having any job security means nobody on his coaching staff will have any either.
This was the year for the Cowboys to get to the Super Bowl and once again, they completely blew it.