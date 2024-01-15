Jerry Jones mum on Mike McCarthy decision but fate of Cowboys coach already clear
Jerry Jones was "floored" by the "most painful" Dallas Cowboys playoff loss in memory. It was "beyond my comprehension," the long-time owner and general manager said.
What does that mean for head coach Mike McCarthy?
"I don't have thoughts about the reasons why or anything to do with the coaching," Jones told reporters after the loss. But he doesn't need to say for everyone to know what comes next.
Adam Schefter reported that "sourced believed Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy always would be judged by how Dallas' last game of the season went."
Well, the last game of the season went horrifically for McCarthy and the Cowboys. It doesn't get much more definitive than falling behind 27-0 and losing by a flattering 48-32 scoreline.
Jerry Jones not firing Mike McCarthy would be more shocking than the Cowboys loss to the Packers
The Cowboys are now the only team since the merger to win 12 games in three straight seasons and fail to make the conference championship at least once, per Ed Werder. Dallas has won just a single playoff game in that stretch.
They're also the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed.
These are firable offenses. Jones knows it. McCarthy knows it. Cowboys fans know it.
Nothing went right for Dallas on Sunday. Jordan Love was just about perfect, cutting through the Cowboys' defense to set up two rushing touchdowns for Aaron Jones in the early going. By the time he tossed a 20-yard score to Dontayvion Wicks, it was clear McCarthy and company were in trouble.
But the issues weren't just on the defensive side of the ball. Dak Prescott threw an interception to set up Jones' second touchdown and then responded to going down 20-0 by throwing a 64-yard pick-six to Darnell Savage.
McCarthy could have been fired at halftime. If he makes it to Monday, it should only to be fired just after the stroke of midnight like Arthur Smith.