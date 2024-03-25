Jerry Jones’ notebook answers everything you need to know about Cowboys offseason
A viral photo of Jerry Jones has some Cowboys fans concerned about how anyone could possibly follow along with the owner and general manager's plan.
By Josh Wilson
Every leader needs two things: Charisma and a clear vision. A recent photo makes it look like Dallas Cowboys owner and chief decision maker Jerry Jones might not have the latter.
Speaking to media at the annual coach's meeting in Orlando, Jones discussed Dak Prescott's chances of winning a Super Bowl, and his capability as a signal caller in a championship capacity. David Moore shared the quote on social media, but no one could look past the image he shared alongside it to actually dissect what Jones was saying.
Everyone was locked in on Jones' notebook:
Jerry Jones' scribbling instantly makes fans wonder if the plan is the same
The Cowboys haven't exactly taken the offseason by its horns and controlled their destiny. They have plenty of contract decisions to make, including with Dak Prescott, that they haven't touched yet. They were also notably inactive in the free agent market.
So, is the plan, much like the notebook, just a bunch of scribbles?
Hey, we've all been there. A pen and paper is in front of us and we let our mind wander as we draw random objects, figures, tracings, or just straight-up lines, like Jones here. There are actually some proven cognitive benefits to just scribbling away! Whether you're a spry college student or in the senior citizen age bracket like Jones, scribbling can be good for you.
But in this context, it's low hanging fruit for the jokes to fly about Jones' lack of action this offseason, and perhaps an all-around lack of a clear vision for the team's future.
I just hope, for the love of all that is good, these scribbles aren't actually supposed to be legible words. If that's the case, someone get this man a computer and keyboard, or better yet, a personal assistant to document his thoughts.