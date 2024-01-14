Jerry Jones reaction to first-half playoff meltdown proves Cowboys have lost all hope
Jerry Jones literally turned his back on the Cowboys.
Super Wild Card Weekend was not a good time to be a Dallas Cowboy.
All the hope of a magical playoff run was snuffed out in less than one half of play as the Cowboys fell behind 27-0.
How'd Jerry Jones feel about that? The owner was caught on camera turning away from the field as Green Bay's Dontayvion Wicks scored the touchdown to make it 20-0 in the second quarter.
And it only got worse from there as Darnell Savage picked off Dak Prescott for a touchdown just over a minute later.
Jerry Jones turns back on Cowboys during first half meltdown
Oh to be a fly on the wall to hear what was said in that conversation. The words "fire" and "Mike McCarthy" might have been followed by "cut" and "Dak Prescott."
That first half was the most embarrassing scenario for a hands-on owner like Jones and it came on the Cowboys home field. If Dallas wasn't already considering the possibility of replacing Mike McCarthy with Bill Belichick, you've got to believe they are now.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love picked the Cowboys defense apart going 13-of-16 for 185 yards and a touchdown. Romeo Doubs racked up 102 yards on four catches. Aaron Jones punched in two touchdowns on the ground. The only miscue for the Packers was a missed extra point following Wicks' score. It was a complete performance in a game they kicked off as a seven-point underdog.
Meanwhile, Prescott struggled to get CeeDee Lamb the ball. The star receiver had just two catches on seven targets. The quarterback was 13-of-21 for 87 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Neither side of the ball played well enough for the Cowboys to have a chance. You'd think they were the ones playing on a frozen tundra.
Dallas was reeling just before halftime but they stopped the bleeding with a Jake Ferguson touchdown catch as time expired. They still trailed by three scores at 27-7.