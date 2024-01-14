Jerry Jones should have hired Jimmy Johnson at halftime for his fiery pep talk
Jimmy Johnson should be coaching the Dallas Cowboys right now after Mike McCarthy's team looked downright dreadful in the first half against the Packers
It's getting ugly for the Dallas Cowboys. The No. 2 seed in the NFC, and now, at halftime, they are down 27-7 against the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers.
Clearly, it looks as if these guys don't have it in them to fight, but maybe Jimmy Johnson's pep talk will be enough to spark a comeback. Johnson, the Hall of Fame Cowboys coach went on FOX and blew a gasket with a speech that got his co-workers fired up.
Ok, sign me up to play, because after all, the real players don't look inspired at the moment. But what can we expect from a team that clearly tends to flip the switch from dominant to passive once the postseason begins.
Whatever Mike McCarthy is choosing to call is not working, Dak Prescott looks pathetic, and the Dallas defense has clearly taken a step back to Jordan Love, Aaron Jones and friends. At this rate, the 49ers should be preparing to face Green Bay and if they were to look past them, it could be a stunner for the ages.
But there is still another half to go, and if Dallas wants to win, they have to wake up and realize that what the legendary coach is saying is 100% true. Jacksonville did come back from a massive deficit like this last year vs the Chargers, but the Packers are a much better team than LAC. As such, the fortunes really have to flip for Dallas.
If nothing else, this may be Mike McCarthy's last chance. If he loses now, his run as HC in Dallas is over and a new face will be brought in. So much talent, yet nothing to show for it. Hopefully for Big D, Jimmy Johnson's words can light a fire, otherwise, it's another playoff loss to Green Bay and yet another season of hope and promise washed away. Oh, and another chance for Stephen A. Smith to be a troll at Dallas misery.