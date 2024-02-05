Jerry Jones showed surprisingly little animosity over losing Dan Quinn to Commanders
Dan Quinn leaving for the Washington Commanders did not seem bother Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the slightest. Quinn was way overqualified to be a defensive coordinator anyway.
By John Buhler
While he could have been up in arms over losing his defensive coordinator to a division rival, Jerry Jones did not seem to have a problem with Dan Quinn leaving for the Washington Commanders. Quinn spent the last three seasons working for Jones on Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys staff. After falling out of favor in Atlanta, Quinn now gets his second crack at leading his own NFL team.
Losing a great coach in-house to a bitter division rival might make most owners queasy, but not Jones. Love him or hate him, he does a great job of taking care of his guys, players, coaches and whatnot. When Quinn arrived in Dallas to be McCarthy's defensive coordinator, many who cover the sport for a living only thought he'd be with the Cowboys for a season. Quinn stayed for three years.
It was very obvious from day one when Quinn arrived in Dallas that he was overqualified for his Cowboys post. He took the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016 and backed it up with another postseason run in 2017 after the worst collapse in Super Bowl history seven years ago. While I don't doubt Jones' respect for Quinn, why didn't he promote him from within over bumbling McCarthy?
Even though we should all be happy for Quinn, you have to feel a tinge of regret for letting him walk?
This is because Quinn and the Commanders will be taking a quarterback No. 2 in the NFL Draft.
Jerry Jones seems to be somewhat okay with Dan Quinn leaving Dallas
If I had to read between the lines a bit on Jones' latest comments to the media regarding Quinn, I think Cowboys owner regrets not getting it done in any of the last three postseasons with such a great coordinator on his team's staff. It may have been Quinn's defense that let the Cowboys down vs. the Green Bay Packers this year, but the 2021 and 2022 runs were ruined by McCarthy's nonsense.
For now, McCarthy enters the 2024 NFL offseason with arguably the hottest seat in the league. Very rarely do we see a head coach enter the season as a lame duck, but the man is coaching in the last year of his contract with no extension in sight. Jones is actually giving McCarthy the Jason Garrett treatment. No quality head coach and his staff's families deserve that lack of perceived job security.
Overall, Quinn was up for several jobs, but it became apparent that the Commanders were the best fit for him as the coaching carousel took its final revolutions. With only one job left, he hopped off the merry-go-round to now work for Josh Harris. If he bombs, well that is Washington for you. However, should he win big in D.C., then he will be a coaching legend, and the newest one Jones let get away...
Quinn being in the same division as the Cowboys gives him nowhere to hide should it unravel on him.