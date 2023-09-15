Jersey leak: Heat Culture coming to new Miami Heat City Edition jerseys
The Miami Heat love talking about their Heat Culture, so much so that they're willing to put it on the front of their new jerseys.
By Ian Levy
The first rule of Heat Culture is to talk about Heat Culture. Like a lot. At any opportunity. To anyone who will listen. And even if they aren't listening, just keep talking about it anyway.
I kid, but there is something of a self-perpetuating mythology about the vaunted "Heat Culture." It's sometimes easier to see the second-hand evidence — the conversations and the coverage about it — than it is to see the thing itself.
But Jimmy Butler IS one of the hardest-working players in the NBA. The Miami Heat DID just make a run to the NBA Finals without one of the best players, but with almost all their role players stepping up in huge ways. They DID help turn several fringe players into some of the hottest free agents on the market this offseason. And they ARE compelling enough to Damian Lillard that he's been willing to risk it all to try and get there this season.
So, they've more than earned the right to toot their own horns about Heat Culture.
Leak of new City Edition jerseys for the Miami Heat appear to say Heat Culture
The idea of Heat Culture — hard-working, selfless, accountable, resilient — has been around for a while but it's definitely jumped the shark in the past year or so, even inspiring Linkedin posts about how to adapt it for your own industry or workplace.
Now, a leaked image of some of the Nike City Edition jerseys for next season appears to show a Heat jersey that says Heat Culture on the front.
The authenticity of these hasn't been confirmed but it would certainly make sense. The Heat made a splash with their Miami Vice jerseys, so much so that they're widely considered to be among the best alternate jerseys in NBA history.
The Heat have racked up a lot of wins in the jersey department by leaning into a clear geographic and cultural aesthetic and it shouldn't come as a surprise that they'd try out a Heat Culture jersey. Now, I guess the big question is how would these look on Damian Lillard?