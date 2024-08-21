Jesse Winker loses his mind and his helmet after epic walk-off blast for first Mets homer
The New York Mets refrained from making any game-changing blockbusters at this year's trade deadline, but made several moves on the margins to try and improve a roster that was good enough to compete for a postseason spot.
Most of the attention was given to the bullpen, and rightfully so, but the Mets did add to their outfield depth, landing Jesse Winker in a trade with the Washington Nationals. He had some signature moments against New York as an opposing player, but had yet to come up with any memorable ones in the orange and blue.
Well, when the Mets needed him most, he delivered. Pinch-hitting for Harrison Bader to begin the bottom of the ninth inning in a 3-3 tie, Winker launched what would be his first home run as a Met to win the game. Let's just say he was a little excited to be the hero.
Jesse Winker has Mets fans ready to run through a brick wall with insane walk-off celebration
This wasn't just a home run, it was absolutely crushed. He took a pretty good pitch from Seranthony Dominguez and cleared the Great Wall of Flushing, which is an incredible feat for anyone, let alone a left-handed hitter.
Immediately as the ball cleared the left-center field fence, Winker completely lost his mind in jubilation. A fist pump. A helmet spike. An elbow guard discard. He was practically flying around the bases. He said himself that he blacked out. It was an unbelievable moment for Winker and a Mets team that badly needed this win.
The Mets kicked off a crucial nine-game home stand against bottom feeders in the Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins but managed to go just 3-3 in those six games. In order to pull off a winning home stand they'd need to win the series against the possible favorites to win the AL Pennant in the Baltimore Orioles, and that's exactly what they did.
This game was wild from the jump. Sean Manaea held the high-powered Orioles offense without a baserunner through 5.2 innings, but a hit-by-pitch and a home run wound up allowing them to tie the game at 2-2. Mark Vientos helped them regain the lead with a home run in the bottom of the seventh, but a brutal missed call from home plate umpire Marvin Hudson allowed the Orioles to tie the game again.
Fortunately for New York, Winker was able to end the craziness with one swing, and send the Mets off on a crucial 10-game road trip on a happy note. The Mets are now 2.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot, very much alive, thanks to Winker's heroics.