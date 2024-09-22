Jets' 2024 first-round pick proved to be right one with Morgan Moses injury
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets had plenty of reason to celebrate after their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Their 24-3 win marked the first time they had beaten their divisional foe at home since 2015, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be looking more and more like himself with each snap.
Yet, for the second consecutive week, the Jets saw one of their key players go down with an injury. Right tackle Morgan Moses went down with an MCL sprain and bone bruise on Thursday, less than one week after Jermaine Johnson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.
Luckily for the Jets, the loss of Moses is mitigated by the team's decision to invest in their offensive line this offseason. When the Jets selected Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the decision was met with criticism from the fanbase and from the media, especially since Fashanu would not start this season.
Jets decision to draft Olu Fashanu proves to be wise
In hindsight, the decision looks like a good one. Fortunately, Moses' injury isn't considered to be season-ending, but he will still miss several weeks. Fashanu will help protect Rodgers until Moses can return.
"It was kind of a luxury when [Moses] got hurt. You're sending out a first-round pick," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, via New York Post. "He did good. He's been getting a lot of reps in practice. Obviously, with the plans that we have for those two tackles, and again, he's another guy that we're looking forward to seeing getting better and better every week."
The expectation was that the Jets would draft a player who could help them win immediately, such as Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Led by a 40-year-old quarterback, New York's window for a Super Bowl championship isn't very large.
New York signed left tackle Tyron Smith in free agency. While the veteran has been one of the best offensive linemen in the league, he hasn't appeared in more than 13 games in a season since 2015. Moses is 33 years old and had shoulder surgery during the offseason, so Fashanu provided some valuable insurance for him as well.
Drafting an offensive tackle may not have been the most exciting decision, but it could prove to be the wisest one. New York's offensive line has been the team's biggest concern. On a team stocked with weapons, the protection could be the reason the team fails to fulfill its aspirations.