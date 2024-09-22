Aaron Rodgers completely downplays pushing exchange with Robert Saleh
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots on Thursday night, ushering in newfound hope among the fanbase.
The 24-3 thumping marked New York's first home victory against the once-mighty Patriots in eight years. Although the Patriots have won 23 of the last 26 matchups, they are no longer led by the all-time great head coach and quarterback tandem that dominated the league for most of the century. In 2024, it seems that the tables have turned. This time, it was New York — not New England — that bullied their division rival with a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers, in his first full home game as a Jet, played his best game of the young season. Before halftime, Jets running back Breece Hall plunged into the end zone for a goal line touchdown, giving the Jets. 14-0 lead before halftime.
Aaron Rodgers put the rumors of tension with Robert Saleh to rest
Following the 13-play, 91-yard touchdown drive, the broadcast showed head coach Robert Saleh attempting to give his quarterback a celebratory hug, only to be rejected. Instead, Rodgers quickly shook hands with his head coach and appeared to sternly say something while walking away.
Rodgers was asked during his postgame press conference about the "awkward" exchange with Saleh, but he denied any tension with his head coach.
"It's not really awkward at all," Rodgers said with a smile. "He's not a big hugger usually, so I didn't know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So, I just kind of gave him a push and said, 'Two-score lead.' so that's what happened."
At this point, dysfunction has become an expectation of the Jets, who have not made a postseason appearance in 13 years, the longest active drought in the NFL. New York's seasons have been derailed by self-inflicted wounds far too often, and even the most optimistic fans might wonder when the wheels will fall off.
There doesn't seem to be anything amiss here, however. The Jets social media team posted a longer clip of the interaction which showed a bit more enthusiasm from Rodgers, who initiated the handshake with Saleh.
During his press conference, Saleh corroborated Rodgers' version of events.
"Part of the things we've been talking about is to just get the defense a two-score lead," Saleh said. "And it was a two-score lead, so I guess he just wanted to see something on defense. Just reminded me that we got a two-score lead."
Rodgers completed 27 of 35 pass attempts for 281 yards and two passing touchdowns as the Jets improved to a 2-1 record. New York will face the Denver Broncos for another home tilt on Sunday.