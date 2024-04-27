Jets brass had its own Kevin Costner Draft Day moment with Day 2 pick
The New York Jets were inspired by the 2014 film Draft Day to trade up for their third-round pick.
By Scott Rogust
Much like watching A Christmas Story during the holiday season, watching the 2014 film Draft Day before the start of the NFL Draft has become a tradition for some. Is the movie starring Kevin Costner the most accurate depiction of what goes on during the NFL Draft? No. But it is entertaining enough to watch, where they want to enjoy it or laugh at it.
The main plot of the story is Cleveland Browns general manager Sonny Weaver Jr., played by Costner, begrudgingly acquiring the No. 1 overall pick from the Seattle Seahawks to take quarterback. Bo Callahan. Instead of drafting Callahan, he takes linebacker Vontae Mack. During that moment, a note that Weaver wrote earlier in the film was revealed, which said "Vontae Mack no matter what."
Well, the New York Jets were inspired by the decade-old film, as evidenced by texts from general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.
Jets were inspired by Draft Day film when drafting Malachi Corley on Day 2
In the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets traded up and received the No. 65 overall pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 72 and 157 picks. With that, they selected Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley.
As it turns out, the Jets were looking to trade up for Corley during the second round, as they didn't own a pick during that stretch due to the Aaron Rodgers trade last year. After being unsuccessful, they were lucky enough that Corley had fallen to Round 3, and the Jets wasted little time and found a willing trade partner in the Panthers.
This was the Jets' plan all along. On Friday morning, Douglas sent a photo of Corley to Saleh with the message "no matter what." The Jets head coach responded with the same quote, "No matter what." Well, they found a way to land Corley no matter what.
Corley has been dubbed one of the steals of the draft due to his ability to catch and run the football. He even earned comparisons to San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, which is a pretty good comp. Not only that but he has been praised for his ability to run through defenders standing in his way.
Saleh said that if Corley "had a relative sitting at the goal line, he's gonna run him over too." If you needed proof of Corley's running ability, take a look at the clip SNY's Connor Hughes posted on Twitter (or X).
The Jets took inspiration from the Draft Day film, and just like most Hollywood endings, their goal/dream came to fruition.