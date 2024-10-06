Jets drop like flies: Sauce Gardner, Aaron Rodgers injuries mar London trip
The New York Jets' trip to London wasn't exactly a relaxing vacation. Aaron Rodgers threw a pick six and got outplayed by former NY quarterback Sam Darnold in the early going. Star cornerback Sauce Gardner took a hit from a teammate and had to head for the locker room. Then, because bad news comes in bunches, the quarterback also went down with an injury.
Rodgers and his knee were bent backwards in the third quarter. He stayed down in pain, holding the back of his leg.
Fortunately for the Jets, Rodgers made his way back into the game after a roughing the punter penalty extended the drive, albeit looking a little worse for wear.
Gardner wasn't so lucky with his injury.
Sauce Gardner injury update: Jets cornerback evaluated for concussion
The cornerback collided with teammate Quincy Williams and had to come out of the game in the third quarter.
After a trip to the medical tent, Gardner headed back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He did not return for the remainder of the third quarter.
Gardner wasn't able to continue, but Rodgers was. He even led the Jets down the field for a field goal. The 40-year-old can't take the hits and pop right back up like he used to. The hope is that no damage was done beyond the understandable pain of being bent backwards like that.
For the time being, it looks like the Jets avoided the worst possible outcome: Losing both Gardner and Rodgers within minutes of each other. Still, being down one of their best defenders isn't an ideal situation when going against an offense as effective as the Vikings.
On the other side of things, Minnesota was also banged up. Running back Aaron Jones exited the game in the first half with an injury. He was ultimately ruled out for the remainder.
This article will be updated as we learn more about the injuries to Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner.