Jets failed trade deadline move hints everything about Aaron Rodgers return, future
The New York Jets couldn't swing a deal at the trade deadline but their plans gave a big hint towards their future with Aaron Rodgers.
The season took a bad turn for the New York Jets four plays into the year when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles' tendon in their Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Rodgers has been boldly attempting an unprecedented return this season, cryptically dropping hints on social media about a potential return date and teasing his progress with throwing sessions prior to Jets games, which has offered some hope to the team's long-suffering fan base.
There were also questions prior to the season about how long Rodgers was going to want to play for the Jets after revealing on The Pat McAfee Show that he was 90% retired before entering his infamous darkness retreat last winter. Some recent developments regarding the Jets' approach at the trade deadline, however, have pointed to Rodgers having a significant presence with New York for the near term.
The Jets were trying to land star wide receivers at the trade deadline
Even though they didn't pull off a deal prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, the Jets certainly tried hard to find another big-time playmaker for their offense. New York General Manager Joe Douglas called the Las Vegas Raiders several times on deadline day to try to acquire star receiver Davante Adams, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports, but was rebuffed by the Raiders in the process.
The result of those calls may have been different if Raiders' owner Mark Davis had cleaned house prior to the deadline but it does go to show that the Jets are still viewing themselves as a piece or two away from Super Bowl contention. Rodgers did mention that the Jets were trying to work on some big things in his weekly spot on McAfee, which aired prior to the deadline, so he is undoubtedly behind any moves to significantly upgrade his potential weapons in the future.
The Jets also explored trades for Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Cincinnati's Tee Higgins, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, as part of a continued effort to add another top receiver next to Garrett Wilson. There is little depth in the Jets' receiver room behind Wilson and Allen Lazard, who has had his fair share of disappointing drops in his first year in New York, and the addition of a bona fide star opposite Wilson would give Rodgers his best pair of receivers in years.
New York has the cap space to add more talent as well since Rodgers restructured his contract into a more team-friendly deal that saw him give back over $35 million in guaranteed money back in training camp. Rodgers is clearly still all-in as a Jet and undoubtedly will help recruit a big-name pass catcher to his side in the offseason, with longtime teammate Adams being a top target.